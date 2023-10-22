copy link
Whale Accumulates 11.1 Million BLZ Tokens, Becoming Largest Individual Holder
Binance News
2023-10-22 01:34
According to Foresight News, Spot On Chain monitoring revealed that approximately 9 hours ago, a whale with the address starting with 0xe8f accumulated 11.1 million BLZ tokens (worth $2.06 million) from Binance. The whale is now the largest individual holder of BLZ, with a current holding of 63.92 million BLZ (worth $11.82 million), accounting for 12.8% of the total supply. The estimated unrealized profit is $5.25 million (+77.4%). In addition, the distribution of BLZ tokens shows that two whales with addresses starting with 0xe8f and 0xbf2 jointly hold 120.9 million BLZ (worth $22.7 million), accounting for 24.2% of the total supply.
