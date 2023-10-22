copy link
Former Frog Nation CFO Holds $10 Million ETH Short Position On Synthetix Perpetual Contracts
2023-10-22 01:13
According to Foresight News, Arkham monitoring has revealed that 0xSifu, the former CFO of Frog Nation, holds a $10 million ETH short position on Synthetix perpetual contracts. As of now, the realized profit from this position is approximately $822,000.
