Former Frog Nation CFO Holds $10 Million ETH Short Position On Synthetix Perpetual Contracts

According to Foresight News, Arkham monitoring has revealed that 0xSifu, the former CFO of Frog Nation, holds a $10 million ETH short position on Synthetix perpetual contracts. As of now, the realized profit from this position is approximately $822,000.