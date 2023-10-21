Lightning Network Developer Steps Down, Citing Security Concerns

According to Cointelegraph, security researcher and developer Antoine Riard is stepping down from the Lightning Network’s development due to security issues and fundamental challenges to the Bitcoin ecosystem. In a thread on the Linux Foundation’s public mailing list, Riard expressed his concerns about a new class of replacement cycling attacks that put the Lightning Network in a perilous position. The Lightning Network is a second-layer solution built over the Bitcoin blockchain, designed to improve scalability and efficiency of Bitcoin transactions by enabling off-chain, peer-to-peer transactions. The replacement cycling attack targets the payment channels within the Lightning Network, allowing attackers to steal funds from channel participants by exploiting inconsistencies between individual mempools. Riard believes that addressing this new type of attack may require changes to the underlying Bitcoin network, which would necessitate transparency and buy-in from the community. The Lightning Network has faced challenges since its inception in 2018, including criticisms surrounding its complexity and demands on user experience. Despite these issues, the layer-2 network has gained popularity, with a total value locked reaching $159.5 million at the time of writing, according to data from DefiLlama. Riard plans to focus on Bitcoin core development but warns of upcoming challenges for the major cryptocurrency ecosystem.

