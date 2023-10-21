Nigerian Crypto Exchange Patricia Allows Customers to Convert Debts into Company Shares

According to Foresight News, Nigerian cryptocurrency exchange Patricia has confirmed that customers can now choose to convert their outstanding debts into company shares. CEO Fejiro Hanu stated that these shares will be managed by a trusted third-party trustee licensed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to ensure full transparency. In May 2023, Patricia disclosed a security incident that resulted in financial losses. Although the company claimed that customer funds were not affected, users have been struggling to withdraw from the exchange since April. The issuance of PTK tokens to customers was an initial step taken by the exchange to manage user debts.

