Manta Network To Launch .manta Domain Based On SPACE ID 3.0 Infrastructure
Binance News
2023-10-21 08:53
According to Foresight News, Manta Network is set to launch the .manta domain, which will be based on the SPACE ID 3.0 infrastructure. This new domain aims to provide users with a secure and decentralized platform for their online presence.
