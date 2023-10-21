Bitcoin's Average Holding Time Outperforms Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Ripple

According to CryptoPotato, research conducted by IntoTheBlock reveals that the average holding time for Bitcoin (BTC) is 4.2 years, significantly longer than Ether (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE), which have an average holding time of around 2 years. Ripple's XRP also falls behind Bitcoin in terms of holding duration. Long-term Bitcoin holders have experienced significant gains, with some investors seeing up to a 15x return from 2017 to 2021. If an investor were to sell their Bitcoin holdings today after holding them for 4.2 years, they would record a profit of almost 200%. The price of Bitcoin recently surpassed $30,000, with expectations of future rallies driven by potential favorable factors in the coming months.

