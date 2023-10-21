copy link
Long-Dormant Ethereum ICO Address Transfers 2000 ETH To Four Different Addresses
2023-10-21 06:23
According to Foresight News, information from Etherscan reveals that a long-dormant Ethereum ICO participation address, starting with 0x6403, has transferred 500 ETH each to four different addresses, totaling 2000 ETH. The address had been inactive for over eight years.
