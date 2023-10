Long-Dormant Ethereum ICO Address Transfers 2000 ETH To Four Different Addresses

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, information from Etherscan reveals that a long-dormant Ethereum ICO participation address, starting with 0x6403, has transferred 500 ETH each to four different addresses, totaling 2000 ETH. The address had been inactive for over eight years.