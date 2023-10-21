Ethereum Circulation Increases By Over 40,000 Since Merger

According to Foresight News, data from ultrasound.money reveals that the circulation of Ethereum has increased by over 40,000 since its merger. Previously, Ethereum's circulation had decreased by more than 300,000 compared to before the merger. However, due to reduced network activity and lower gas fees, the issuance volume has started to exceed the burn volume, and the current circulation has decreased by approximately 257,000 compared to before the merger.

