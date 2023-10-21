Road To DEVCON Hong Kong Event To Discuss Ethereum Developments

According to Foresight News, the Road to DEVCON Hong Kong event, supported by Ethereum Foundation's Road to DEVCON Grants Round, will take place at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) on October 25th from 13:00 to 17:00. The event is initiated by OpenBuild and jointly organized by Salus, Foresight X, and Blockchain Academy. The topics of discussion at the event will include account abstraction (EIP-4337), Ethereum upgrades (EIP-4844), zkEVM, and Eth Staking. Ryan Chow, author of ERC-3523, Mirror Tang, co-founder of Salus & Geekcartel, Mirko Garozzo, developer advocate at Consensys, and experts from Polygon will participate in a roundtable discussion on the future of Ethereum. Additionally, Dr. Cathie, EF PSE ZKML researcher, Wanli Zhou, head of Brevis ecosystem, and Maggie, technical director of Foresight Ventures, along with other guests and scholars, will engage in a conversation on 'Ethereum with ZK'. The Road to DEVCON Hong Kong event is tailored specifically for developers in the Ethereum ecosystem, focusing on the latest research achievements in the Ethereum ecosystem and exploring the development trends and opportunities of Ethereum with developers.

