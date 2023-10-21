Microsoft CEO Outlines Plans to Integrate AI into All Customer Solutions and Tech Stacks

According to Cointelegraph, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has outlined the company's intentions to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into all its customer solutions and every layer of tech stacks. In an annual letter shared on LinkedIn, Nadella emphasized that the next generation of AI will reshape every software category and every business, including Microsoft's own. The company has already made significant AI moves in 2023, such as partnering with OpenAI and integrating AI Copilot into its web browser. Nadella stated that Microsoft is building Copilot into all its most used products and experiences, as well as creating a standalone app. He highlighted two key breakthroughs that he believes will be pivotal in this new era of AI: natural language processing and the emergence of a powerful new reasoning engine, also known as generative AI. These advancements will help computers understand text and speech similarly to humans, as well as answer questions, solve problems, and recognize images. Microsoft has already integrated its AI Copilot into services such as Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and GitHub. However, Nadella did not specifically outline the company's AI plans for its gaming unit.

View full text