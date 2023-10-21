Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Microsoft CEO Outlines Plans to Integrate AI into All Customer Solutions and Tech Stacks

Binance News
2023-10-21 03:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has outlined the company's intentions to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into all its customer solutions and every layer of tech stacks. In an annual letter shared on LinkedIn, Nadella emphasized that the next generation of AI will reshape every software category and every business, including Microsoft's own. The company has already made significant AI moves in 2023, such as partnering with OpenAI and integrating AI Copilot into its web browser. Nadella stated that Microsoft is building Copilot into all its most used products and experiences, as well as creating a standalone app. He highlighted two key breakthroughs that he believes will be pivotal in this new era of AI: natural language processing and the emergence of a powerful new reasoning engine, also known as generative AI. These advancements will help computers understand text and speech similarly to humans, as well as answer questions, solve problems, and recognize images. Microsoft has already integrated its AI Copilot into services such as Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and GitHub. However, Nadella did not specifically outline the company's AI plans for its gaming unit.
View full text