Circle Issues 1.4 Billion USDC And Redeems 1.1 Billion USDC In A Week

According to Foresight News, Circle's official website data reveals that from October 12th to October 19th, the company issued approximately 1.4 billion USDC and redeemed about 1.1 billion USDC, resulting in an increase of nearly 400 million USDC in circulation. As of October 19th, the circulation of USDC stood at 25.4 billion, with reserve funds amounting to 25.5 billion US dollars.

