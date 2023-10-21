Gnosis Chain TVL Doubles As Spark Protocol Expands To The Platform

According to Foresight News, the total value locked (TVL) in Gnosis Chain has doubled since the beginning of October, following the expansion of MakerDAO's Spark Protocol to the platform. This has also led to a significant increase in transaction volume and fees on the network. The growth in TVL and transaction volume can be attributed to the integration of Spark Protocol, which has brought more users and liquidity to the Gnosis Chain. The expansion of the protocol to Gnosis Chain has allowed users to access a wider range of decentralized finance (DeFi) services and products, further boosting the platform's popularity. As a result, Gnosis Chain has experienced a surge in activity, with more transactions and higher fees being recorded on the network. This indicates a growing interest in the platform and its DeFi offerings, as users continue to explore new opportunities and services available on Gnosis Chain.

