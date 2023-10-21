Friend.Tech Launches Bug Bounty Program With Rewards Up To 1 Million USDC

According to Foresight News, friend.tech has launched a bug bounty program to identify and address vulnerabilities in its system. The scope of the program includes contracts deployed on Base, applications hosted on the friend.tech website, and other potential threats that could compromise user funds. Rewards for identifying these vulnerabilities can reach up to 1 million USDC. The bug bounty program aims to enhance the security of friend.tech's platform and protect user assets. By offering substantial rewards, the company encourages security researchers and ethical hackers to identify and report any vulnerabilities they discover. This collaborative approach helps to maintain a secure environment for users and ensures the platform's ongoing stability and reliability.

