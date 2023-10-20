MultiversX Token EGLD Surges Following Google Cloud Partnership Announcement

According to CoinDesk, the native token of metaverse-focused blockchain MultiversX, EGLD, experienced a nearly 10% spike after the network announced a partnership with Google Cloud, a division of tech giant Alphabet (GOOG). The token's value increased to just over $26 from under $24 during European morning hours on Friday, before settling back to trade at $24.59, a 24-hour gain of 3.23%. The partnership was announced during MultiversX's xDay Conference in Bucharest, Romania, where it was revealed that the blockchain network would collaborate with Google Cloud to utilize its artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics tools. This collaboration will enable MultiversX to streamline large-scale blockchain projects by allowing developers to easily access data about addresses, transacted amounts, smart contract interactions, and more, according to the company.

