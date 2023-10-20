MiCA to Conduct Background Checks on Cryptocurrency Company Executives

According to Foresight News, the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation will conduct background checks on cryptocurrency company executives. The European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) stated that shareholders and board members of crypto asset service providers must not be convicted of money laundering or terrorist financing-related crimes or any other crimes that would affect their good reputation. This condition must be maintained at all times. If such circumstances are found among company executives, MiCA has the authority to revoke the company's eligibility to operate within the European Union.

View full text