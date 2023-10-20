Upland Raises $7 Million in Series A Funding Led by EOS Network Ventures

According to Foresight News, real estate trading blockchain game Upland has completed a $7 million Series A extension funding round led by EOS Network Ventures. The funds will be used to add game features to support players in purchasing digitalized land on real-world maps. Upland is developed on the EOS platform and has plans to launch tokens on Ethereum. Upland has reported that its total registered players exceed 3 million, with approximately 30,000 daily active users. The company has also signed partnership agreements with large sports organizations such as FIFA and the NFL Players Association.

