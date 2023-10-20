copy link
create picture
more
Upland Raises $7 Million in Series A Funding Led by EOS Network Ventures
Binance News
2023-10-20 12:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, real estate trading blockchain game Upland has completed a $7 million Series A extension funding round led by EOS Network Ventures. The funds will be used to add game features to support players in purchasing digitalized land on real-world maps. Upland is developed on the EOS platform and has plans to launch tokens on Ethereum. Upland has reported that its total registered players exceed 3 million, with approximately 30,000 daily active users. The company has also signed partnership agreements with large sports organizations such as FIFA and the NFL Players Association.
View full text