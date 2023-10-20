copy link
Google Cloud Integrates MultiversX To Enhance Developer Access To Blockchain Data
2023-10-20 11:55
According to Foresight News, Google Cloud has integrated MultiversX into its platform, allowing developers to use Google Cloud tools to build applications based on MultiversX. This integration will help developers access information about addresses, transaction amounts, smart contract interactions, and on-chain data analysis.
