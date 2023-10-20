Linear Finance Completes Issuance Of New Liquidity Assets On BNB Chain

According to Foresight News, Linear Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that was previously attacked, has announced the completion of issuing all new liquidity assets on the BNB Chain. Except for LUSD, which retains its original name due to technical reasons, all new liquidity assets end with the letter L (BTCL). The Linear Finance team is currently conducting rehearsals on Ethereum before rebuilding the PancakeSwap pool and reopening the protocol.

View full text