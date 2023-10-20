copy link
ImToken iOS 2.13.5 Version Adds Support For Scroll Mainnet And Optimizes Startup Speed
2023-10-20 10:26
According to Foresight News, the imToken iOS 2.13.5 version has added support for the Scroll mainnet and has optimized the startup speed for some devices. This update aims to improve the overall user experience and functionality of the platform.
