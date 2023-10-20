copy link
Tether Plans To Release Real-Time Reserve Data Next Year
Binance News
2023-10-20 09:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Tether's Chief Technology Officer, Paolo Ardoino, has announced plans to release real-time reserve data next year. The company's goals also include increasing technology investments, engaging with regulators, and expanding into the renewable energy sector.
