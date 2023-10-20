Celestia Labs Launches Blobstream, A Modular Data Availability Solution For Ethereum

According to Foresight News, Celestia Labs has introduced Blobstream, a modular data availability (DA) solution for the Ethereum ecosystem. The solution allows Layer 2 (L2) developers within the Ethereum ecosystem to integrate with Celestia, which offers a dedicated blobspace. This blobspace is priced independently of Ethereum gas costs, maximizing data throughput. Blobstream aims to improve the efficiency and scalability of Ethereum by providing a separate space for data storage and processing. This allows developers to focus on building and optimizing their applications without worrying about the limitations and costs associated with Ethereum's current infrastructure. The solution is expected to benefit the entire Ethereum ecosystem by reducing congestion and improving overall performance.

