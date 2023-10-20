Decentralization Using Blockchain Could Prevent AGI Risks, Says SingularityNET COO

According to Cointelegraph, Janet Adams, the chief operating officer of SingularityNET, believes that decentralization using blockchain technology might help prevent the risks associated with artificial general intelligence (AGI) falling into the wrong hands. In an interview at the Future Blockchain Summit event in Dubai, Adams discussed the potential dangers of AGI being monopolized by Big Tech companies, the military, or the government. AGI, a conceptual version of AI that allows a machine to learn and think like a human being, could create a massive shift in the world. However, Adams warns that if AGI is monopolized by certain entities, it could lead to a dystopic future. Big Tech companies may use the technology for their own profit, while the military could use it for war, and a single government could gain unprecedented power. To mitigate these risks, Adams suggests decentralizing the development of AGI using blockchain technology. She explains that blockchain can enable AI-to-AI financial transactions on-chain and ensure broad access to the widest developer base around the world for open-source AI development. Decentralization would allow AGIs to be used for the benefit of everyone, rather than being monopolized by a few organizations. Adams acknowledges that it's impossible to fully predict how an AGI will behave once it's invented, as it will be smarter than humans. However, she hopes that AGIs will view humanity as their ancestors and that decentralized governance will ensure that all technologies developed have a positive impact on the planet and humanity.

