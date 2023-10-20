Buy Crypto
Google Trends Data Shows Growing Interest in Bitcoin Spot ETFs

Binance News
2023-10-20 08:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Google Trends data indicates a growing interest in bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) among retail investors. The worldwide search value for the phrase "spot bitcoin ETF" is set to reach its peak value of 100 this week, reflecting maximum interest among the general population. The search value for "bitcoin ETF" has risen to 39, the highest since ProShares' futures-based ETF was launched two years ago, when the search value also reached 100. Market participants believe that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will approve a spot ETF early next year, following a missed deadline to challenge a critical legal loss. The approval of a spot bitcoin ETF is seen as a barometer of the cryptocurrency's mainstream adoption. Google Trends data has historically marked bull market tops in bitcoin and solana (SOL) when the peak value of 100 is reached. A spot ETF tracks the price of bitcoin rather than the prices of bitcoin futures and involves the purchase and ownership of the cryptocurrency by the provider. This type of ETF is suitable for those looking to gain direct exposure to bitcoin without owning the cryptocurrency themselves. Interest in spot ETFs increased three months ago when traditional financial market heavyweights like BlackRock filed for one. This optimism has helped bitcoin outperform ether (ETH) despite adverse macroeconomic developments. Crypto services provider Matrixport predicts that the bitcoin price could rise to between $42,000 and $56,000 if the BlackRock ETF is approved. Bitcoin was recently trading at around $29,400.
