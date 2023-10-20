copy link
Prisma Finance Integrates LayerZero And Launches MkUSD On Stargate
2023-10-20 08:07
According to Foresight News, Prisma Finance, the LSD stablecoin protocol, has integrated LayerZero, converting its issued stablecoin, mkUSD, into a cross-chain token. The mkUSD token has been launched on Stargate, allowing users to transfer it across various chains, including Arbitrum, OP Mainnet, Base, and BNB Chain.
