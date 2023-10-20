Buy Crypto
Cosmos Ecosystem Neutron Announces Neutrality Upgrade

Binance News
2023-10-20 07:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Cosmos ecosystem Neutron has announced the launch of the Neutrality upgrade. Neutrality is not a typical network upgrade, but a blockchain merger that integrates the Duality hybrid order book application chain into Neutron binary files. This is achieved by enabling automated market makers (AMMs) to aggregate liquidity and order flow into a shared protocol platform, eliminating liquidity dispersion. Developers can establish efficient markets for any asset and replicate any AMM curve, such as stable pools, weighted or concentrated pools. The Neutrality upgrade also introduces the Block SDK developed by Skip Protocol, allowing application developers to transparently define how the network builds and verifies on-chain blocks. This provides an executable and explicit method for managing and redistributing miner extractable value (MEV). Additionally, the Neutrality upgrade introduces a series of improvements to the Neutron base layer, including the transition from Cosmos SDK 0.45 to 0.47, integration of the Globalfee module, updates to the Tokenfactory module, and improvements to the ContractManager module. The Neutrality version will soon undergo formal review and testing on the Pion-1 testnet. If successful, the Neutrality upgrade proposal will enter the voting period in November. If approved by the Neutron DAO, the mainnet network upgrade will take place approximately 14 days after the proposal is published, possibly in mid-November.
