Polkadot Treasury Expenditure Report Shows $21 Million Spent This Year

According to Foresight News, Polkalytics researcher Alice und Bob has released a Polkadot treasury expenditure report up to October 18th. The report reveals that the treasury has spent a total of $21 million (approximately 3.9 million DOT) this year, compared to $13 million (1.7 million DOT) in the previous year. The expenditures include categories such as development, operations, outreach, and research.

View full text