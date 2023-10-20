copy link
create picture
more
Polkadot Treasury Expenditure Report Shows $21 Million Spent This Year
Binance News
2023-10-20 07:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Polkalytics researcher Alice und Bob has released a Polkadot treasury expenditure report up to October 18th. The report reveals that the treasury has spent a total of $21 million (approximately 3.9 million DOT) this year, compared to $13 million (1.7 million DOT) in the previous year. The expenditures include categories such as development, operations, outreach, and research.
View full text