Stacks Launches Developer Version Of sBTC, A 1:1 Bitcoin-Supported Token

According to Foresight News, Stacks, a Bitcoin smart contract platform, has announced the launch of the developer version of sBTC, a 1:1 Bitcoin-supported token on the Stacks layer. This release allows developers to build and test using the early version of sBTC. The sBTC developer version includes a localized devnet version of the sBTC system, which developers can install and run locally on their computers. This provides a simple interface for testing sBTC deposit and withdrawal transactions. In addition, Stacks will release a JavaScript library accessible via NPM, which developers can use in their applications.

