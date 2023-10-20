Celestia Token TIA Experiences Rug Pull on BNB Chain

According to Foresight News, the Celestia token (TIA) on the BNB Chain has experienced a rug pull, causing its value to drop nearly 100% in a short period of time. The address 0xc8B9…4FfC exchanged 1,000,000,000,000,000 TIA tokens for 763.8 BNB, which is approximately worth $162,837.

