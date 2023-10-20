copy link
create picture
more
Celestia Token TIA Experiences Rug Pull on BNB Chain
Binance News
2023-10-20 04:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Celestia token (TIA) on the BNB Chain has experienced a rug pull, causing its value to drop nearly 100% in a short period of time. The address 0xc8B9…4FfC exchanged 1,000,000,000,000,000 TIA tokens for 763.8 BNB, which is approximately worth $162,837.
View full text