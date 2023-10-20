ZkLend Officially Launches On Starknet Mainnet With Enhanced Features

According to Foresight News, zkLend, a lending protocol based on Starknet, has officially launched on the Starknet mainnet. The platform offers features such as multiple invocation inputs and support for additional assets, including wstETH. The contract has been audited by Nethermind Security. As previously reported by Foresight News, in March 2022, zkLend completed a $5 million seed funding round led by Delphi Digital. Other investors in the round included StarkWare, Three Arrows Capital, Alameda Research, MetaCartel DAO, Amber Group, and Genesis Block Ventures.

