Sentiment V2 DeFi Lending Protocol Set To Launch In Spring 2024

According to Foresight News, Sentiment, a DeFi lending protocol, is set to launch its leveraged lending protocol, Sentiment V2, in spring 2024. The new protocol is specifically designed for complex on-chain portfolio positions, such as LP tokens from another DeFi protocol. Key features of Sentiment V2 include adaptive risk management, with pools that can be managed by third parties, the ability to quickly and easily create new pools with different collateral types, and isolated pools.

