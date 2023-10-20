US Regulator Opens 6 GHz Frequency Band for Low-Power Wearable Tech

According to Cointelegraph, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has changed its rules to allow low-power wearable technology, including virtual and augmented reality devices crucial to the metaverse, to access the 6 GHz frequency band. In an October 19 press release, the FCC stated that it has opened up the 6 GHz frequency band to 'very low power devices' without needing a license, permitting a total of 850 megahertz of spectrum. The band offers faster speeds, more bandwidth, and lower latency. The FCC claims that the 6 GHz band is 'important for next-generation Wi-Fi operations' and was first opened for use for some devices by the regulator in late 2020. The decision is expected to 'enrich consumer experiences and bolster the nation's economy.' Meta, Apple, and Google have been working on AR or VR wearables, with Meta's Quest 3 released in early October and Apple's Vision Pro expected to ship in early 2024. Meta also released a second version of its Rayban-partnered AR glasses in September, while Apple and Google are reportedly working on AR-enabled glasses. The three Big Tech players first petitioned the FCC in early 2020 to open up the frequency spectrum for use with very low-power devices such as their wearables. Potential uses for the 6 GHz band include connecting AR/VR devices to a smartphone or sharing navigation data with a vehicle. The FCC stated that the new rules limit permitted devices to very low power levels subject to other requirements that would allow their operation across the country while protecting licensed services that operate on the same band. The 6 GHz band is also used by services that manage the U.S. electric grids, long-distance phone services, and backhaul, necessitating FCC oversight. The regulator also proposed expanding the low-power devices to use the remaining 6 GHz band and the ability to use higher power levels if they are geofenced to prevent interference with licensed operations on the same band.

