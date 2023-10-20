Bware Labs Receives Funding From Ssv.Network DAO For Institutional ETH Staking Solution

According to Foresight News, decentralized infrastructure platform Bware Labs has announced that it has received funding from Ethereum staking infrastructure ssv.network DAO. The funding will be used to build an institutional ETH staking solution integrated with SSV operators. Bware Labs aims to provide a seamless experience for users by offering a decentralized infrastructure that connects blockchain applications to the necessary resources. With the support from ssv.network DAO, Bware Labs will be able to develop a solution that enables institutions to stake Ethereum in a secure and efficient manner. The collaboration between Bware Labs and ssv.network DAO is expected to bring significant benefits to the Ethereum ecosystem, as it will help to improve the overall security and scalability of the network. This partnership also highlights the growing interest in decentralized solutions for institutional investors, as they seek to gain exposure to the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market.

View full text