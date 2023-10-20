Chainlink Announces Upcoming Launch of Staking v0.2 with 45 Million LINK Pool Cap

According to Foresight News, Chainlink has announced the upcoming launch of Chainlink Staking v0.2, with a pool cap of 45 million LINK. The upgrade focuses on providing greater flexibility for stakers through a new unbonding mechanism, enhancing security for oracle services by reducing stake, enabling seamless future upgrades through a modular architecture, and a dynamic reward mechanism that will support new reward sources in the future. The launch of Staking v0.2 involves a three-stage process: 1. Priority migration: During a one-week period, v0.1 stakers will have the opportunity to migrate their v0.1 stakes and accumulated LINK rewards to v0.2. 2. Early access: Over a two-day period, community holders who meet predefined eligibility requirements can stake up to 15,000 LINK. 3. General access: In the final stage, anyone can stake up to 15,000 LINK.

