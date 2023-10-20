Bitcoin Core 25.1 Officially Released With Significant Improvements

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin Core 25.1 has been officially released, featuring notable improvements such as #27622 fee estimation (avoiding outdated fee estimates), #27727 rpc (fixing invalid bech32 address handling), and several bug fixes. The new version of Bitcoin Core aims to enhance the overall performance and user experience by addressing issues related to fee estimation and handling of invalid bech32 addresses. These improvements are expected to provide users with more accurate fee estimates and better transaction processing. In addition to the mentioned improvements, Bitcoin Core 25.1 also includes various bug fixes, further enhancing the stability and reliability of the software. As the development of Bitcoin Core continues, users can expect more updates and improvements in the future.

