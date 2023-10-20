copy link
create picture
more
DWF Labs Receives 1.32 Billion SPELL Tokens Worth $544,000 From Abracadabra Team
Binance News
2023-10-20 01:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, The Data Nerd reported that on October 19, DWF Labs received 1.32 billion SPELL tokens from the Abracadabra team, valued at approximately $544,000.
View full text