IOSG Ventures Withdraws Large Amounts of UNI and 1INCH Tokens
Binance News
2023-10-20 01:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, monitoring by Lookonchain revealed that on October 19th, around 22:20, an address marked as IOSG Ventures withdrew 352,242 UNI tokens (equivalent to approximately $1.37 million) and 3.95 million 1INCH tokens (equivalent to approximately $977,000) from Binance.
