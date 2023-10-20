copy link
Web3 Video Game Brawlers Set To Launch On Epic Game Store
2023-10-20 01:03
According to Foresight News, the Web3 video game Brawlers, co-designed by Magic: The Gathering creator Richard Garfield, is set to launch on the Epic Game Store. Brawlers allows players to purchase card packs and use them to play games with others while retaining full ownership and control of their assets for trading or exchanging purposes.
