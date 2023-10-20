copy link
Crypto Wallet Startup Ryder Raises $1.2 Million in Funding
2023-10-20 00:45
According to Foresight News, crypto wallet startup Ryder has raised $1.2 million in funding from investors including Oak Grove Ventures, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Muneeb Ali of Trust Machines, and SBX Capital. The company is set to launch its flagship product, the Ryder One hardware wallet, which will replace mnemonic phrases with TapSafe recovery functionality, utilizing the Shamir Secret Sharing (SSS) algorithm.
