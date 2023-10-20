Buy Crypto
Reddit Moderators Liquidate Moon Tokens Before Community Points Program Ends

Binance News
2023-10-20 00:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, at least two moderators associated with Reddit's cryptocurrency subreddits liquidated a large number of Moon tokens before the platform publicly announced the end of its community points program. On-chain analysts Pledditor and Lookonchain pointed out that one of the involved users was Mcgillby, a Reddit subreddit administrator. Mcgillby transferred over 100,000 Moon tokens through two separate transactions on the Arbitrum Nova blockchain, converting them into more than $23,000 worth of ETH. The user subsequently deleted all previous Reddit posts and was identified as one of the top 20 Moon holders and a moderator. Another moderator, rider_of_the_storm, transferred 345,422 Moon tokens (worth over $69,000 at the time) to a trading address 17 minutes before Reddit's public announcement, and the account has since been deleted. Foresight News previously reported that Reddit planned to terminate its blockchain-based Community Points rewards service on November 8th.
