Coin Metrics Raises Over $6.7 Million in Funding

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency data company Coin Metrics has raised approximately $6,734,007 in funding, according to a document submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday. The issuance includes stocks, options, and other types of securities. Coin Metrics has not disclosed specific financing information. As previously reported by Foresight News, in April 2022, Coin Metrics completed a $35 million Series C funding round, led by Acrew Capital and BNY Mellon, with participation from Cboe Global Markets, Brevan Howard Digital, Goldman Sachs, and Fidelity Investments.

