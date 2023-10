US Treasury Department Proposes Labeling Crypto Mixers as Money Laundering Concern

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to CoinDesk, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is proposing to label crypto mixers as a "primary money laundering concern" in its effort to combat illicit crypto finance. The proposal highlights the terrorist groups that have benefited from anonymous crypto funds, including possibly Hamas. FinCEN issued a notice of proposed rulemaking on Thursday, which will be open to public comment for 90 days. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a statement, “Today’s action underscores Treasury’s commitment to combating the exploitation of Convertible Virtual Currency mixing by a broad range of illicit actors, including state-affiliated cyber actors, cyber criminals, and terrorist groups.” The statement cited the agency's past actions against Tornado Cash and Blender.io as examples of its commitment to fighting illicit crypto activities.