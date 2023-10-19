VanEck Launches Actively Managed Ethereum Futures ETF

According to Foresight News, asset management firm VanEck has announced the launch of its Ethereum futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) 'EFUT'. The actively managed ETF does not directly invest in Ethereum (ETH) or other digital assets. Instead, it invests in standardized, cash-settled Ethereum futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The introduction of EFUT provides investors with an alternative way to gain exposure to the Ethereum market without directly purchasing the cryptocurrency. This approach allows for a more regulated and secure investment option in the growing digital asset space. As the popularity of cryptocurrencies continues to rise, the demand for investment products like EFUT is expected to grow, offering investors a diversified approach to the digital asset market.

