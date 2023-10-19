Hacked Atomic Wallet Freezes $2 Million in Suspicious Deposits with Help of Major Crypto Exchanges

According to Cointelegraph, hacked cryptocurrency wallet Atomic Wallet has frozen $2 million in suspicious deposits in collaboration with major crypto exchanges. Blockchain intelligence firms Chainalysis and Crystal have assisted the wallet firm in identifying and containing the threat. Atomic Wallet reported that the threat actor used sophisticated methods to bridge the funds to the Bitcoin blockchain, including bridges and mixers. Most funds have ultimately ended up on the Tron blockchain and Bitcoin network, according to the report. The funds were bridged through the Avalanche bridge and then bridged to the Tron blockchain. Atomic Wallet expressed gratitude to the centralized cryptocurrency exchanges for their prompt collaboration to freeze assets linked to reported transactions. Their swift response and cooperation were crucial in mitigating the impact of the incident that affected some users. Atomic Wallet did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph's request for further details about the issue. This news follows a major hack that Atomic Wallet suffered in June 2023, during which the platform reportedly lost millions in stolen crypto assets. Atomic Wallet did not clarify the exact conditions that led to the exploit. In August, a group of affected Atomic Wallet users reportedly launched a class action against the firm, which suffered a major breach and $100 million in losses.

