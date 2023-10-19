DTCC To Acquire Blockchain-Based Financial And Regulatory Tech Firm Securrency For $50 Million

According to Foresight News, Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC) is acquiring blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology company Securrency for $50 million, as reported by Bloomberg citing informed sources. DTCC CEO Frank La Salla stated that Securrency's technology would enable DTCC to facilitate the issuance of securities such as exchange-traded funds on blockchain networks. The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, marking DTCC's first acquisition since purchasing post-trade processing company Omgeo in 2013. Securrency announced in a statement that approximately 100 employees will join DTCC. Following the acquisition, the company will be renamed DTCC Digital Assets, and Securrency CEO Nadine Chakar will continue to operate the division while also being appointed as a member of DTCC's management committee.

