Layer 1 Blockchain Namada Launches Community Builder Program
Binance News
2023-10-19 14:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Layer 1 blockchain Namada has introduced a Community Builder Program, allowing early participants to benefit from the upcoming Retrace Public Goods Funding (RPGF) round. This round will involve a significant token distribution targeting influential community builders.
