Apple's Spatial Computing Approach More Aligned with Metaverse Goals than Meta's VR, Says MultiversX CEO

According to Cointelegraph, the metaverse concept has gained significant attention from the crypto community and venture capital firms, with tech giants such as Meta (Facebook) and Apple adopting different approaches. While Meta has shifted its focus to virtual reality (VR) and released smart glasses in partnership with Rayban, Apple has taken a spatial computing approach, focusing on augmented reality (AR) and launching its own AR glasses earlier this year. MultiversX CEO Beniamin Mincu believes Apple's spatial computing approach is more aligned with the metaverse's goals than Meta's VR focus. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Mincu explained that Meta's glasses are fixated on a specific virtual world, whereas the metaverse concept is about an interactive experience within that virtual world. He added that Apple's spatial computing approach makes the AR glasses a more intuitive experience. Mincu also revealed that MultiversX's (formerly Elrond) new technical upgrades on October 19 will align the platform with the spatial computing approach and make it more scalable. The upgrades include early block proposals, parallel node processing, consensus signature checks, and dynamic gas cost improvements, which promise to increase transactional throughput by 7X with faster confirmation times and shorter finality. Other notable changes include on-chain governance, an enhanced virtual machine, and an improved relayed transaction model that allows tokens operating on the network to cover gas costs.

