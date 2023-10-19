Onramp Utilizes Multi-Signature Security With Multiple Custodians For Bitcoin Holdings

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin financial services company Onramp is employing multi-signature security by using multiple custodians to control the private keys of their held Bitcoin. Onramp has chosen BitGo, Coincover, and Kingdom Trust as custodians. In order to transfer funds within the vault, two out of the three private keys are required, based on customer demands. The aim is to eliminate single points of failure, thereby providing institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals with confidence when investing in Bitcoin.

