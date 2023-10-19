copy link
Threshold Network Discloses Serious Vulnerability In L2WormholeGateway Contract And Develops Patch
2023-10-19 13:33
According to Foresight News, Threshold Network disclosed in a blog post on October 9th that they received a report from ImmuneFi claiming that the L2WormholeGateway contract contained a serious vulnerability. After a thorough investigation, Threshold's security personnel developed a patch on the same day and used it to upgrade the vulnerable contract instances. This was a preventative fix, and funds are secure with no assets affected.
