Threshold Network Discloses Serious Vulnerability In L2WormholeGateway Contract And Develops Patch

According to Foresight News, Threshold Network disclosed in a blog post on October 9th that they received a report from ImmuneFi claiming that the L2WormholeGateway contract contained a serious vulnerability. After a thorough investigation, Threshold's security personnel developed a patch on the same day and used it to upgrade the vulnerable contract instances. This was a preventative fix, and funds are secure with no assets affected.