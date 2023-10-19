Primex Finance Launches Mainnet Beta on Polygon PoS Chain

According to Foresight News, spot margin DEX Primex Finance has announced the launch of its mainnet Beta version on Polygon's PoS chain. Traders can now utilize the Primex application and conduct spot margin trading on Uniswap, Balancer, Curve, Sushiswap, Quickswap, and Meshswap DEX. In addition, Primex Finance has introduced a liquidity mining program, where participants are eligible to receive early Primex tokens (ePMX) based on their roles and activities. In the future, holders will be able to exchange their acquired ePMX for fully functional Primex tokens (PMX).

