Runa Digital Assets Raises $42.5 Million for Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Investments
Binance News
2023-10-19 13:23
According to Foresight News, Annapolis-based hedge fund Runa Digital Assets has raised $42.5 million from 25 investors to invest in cryptocurrency and digital assets. The fund submitted a Form D to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in September to disclose its Hong Kong fundraising situation. CEO Jennifer Murphy stated that despite the volatility of cryptocurrencies, they still have significant global influence and investment potential.
